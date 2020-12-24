Jose Mourinho criticises Dele Alli following Tottenham win against Stoke

“So, yes I was upset.”

Jose Mourinho criticised Dele Alli following Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Spurs won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane to set up a semi-final against Brentford.

Alli, on his first start for over a month, lost the ball in the build-up to Stoke’s goal. And Mourinho took aim at the England midfielder following the match.

Mourinho criticises Alli.

“For me, a player that plays in that position has to link and create and not to create problems for his own team,” Mourinho said.

“In that situation, a counterattack would probably end with a goal or an action and it ended with a counterattack behind our defenders [and a goal] and they transformed a game that was totally in our hands.

“So, yes I was upset.”

Dele Alli’s lack of playing time under Mourinho.

Alli was a regular starter for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino but has been a peripheral figure under Mourinho.

The midfielder, 24, has played just 74 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, with his appearances mostly limited to the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

Alli was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closed. Mourinho’s comments suggest Alli faces a tough task to earn his manager’s trust.

Read More About: dele alli, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur