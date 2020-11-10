“He should never have been in that position in the first place.”

Daryl Horgan has said that Declan Rice should never have been able to switch allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England.

Rice played three times for Ireland in 2018, all of them in friendlies, before switching back to his native England. The West Ham United midfielder has since featured 11 times for the Three Lions.

Rice is expected to play for England against Ireland on Thursday at Wembley.

Horgan on Rice’s switch.

Horgan, who played alongside Rice for Ireland, said that the rules should never have allowed 21-year-old to switch international allegiance.

“We all know how good a player he is,” Horgan told reporters ahead of Ireland’s friendly against England.

“He’s a very talented guy. It’s one of them. He should never have been in that position in the first place.

“There should be stricter rules so that if you play a friendly, then that’s that. But the position presented itself, he was born in England, has lived in England all his life. I can understand it.

“It’s disappointing from our point of view because he’s a very, very good player. But I wouldn’t hold it against him.”

Horgan: I’m sure Rice will have a great career.

Horgan, who currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers, also tipped Rice to have a ‘great career’ and said he isn’t sure if the Ireland players are still in contact with their former teammate.

“He’s a young guy and he probably felt the option would never be there so it presented itself and he made the decision. And he’s having a great career and I’m sure he’ll have a great career for the foreseeable future.”

“To be honest, we only really chatted on international duty,” Horgan continued.

“I don’t know how much contact he’s kept up with anyone, to be honest with you.”

Kenny on Rice and Grealish.

Earlier this week, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said he is not focusing on what might have been when the team come up against Rice and Jack Grealish, another former Ireland underage player who now represents England.

“I can’t worry about other players that could have been part of the equation, Kenny said,

“We can’t really dwell on that from our point of view. We have to look forward and see what players are coming through and what other players emerge.”

Read More About: daryl horgan, Declan Rice, Republic of Ireland