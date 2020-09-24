Chelsea’s spending in the transfer market may not be done.

Declan Rice will tell West Ham United he wants to leave and join Chelsea, should the club bid for him, according to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rice at West Ham.

Rice started his career with Chelsea before the club released him when he was 16 and he joined the Hammers. Since breaking into the first-team in 2018, Rice has made 111 appearances for West Ham.

Rice, 21, is West Ham’s most valuable asset in the transfer market, although the club do not want to lose the England midfielder.

Chelsea’s interest.

The former Republic of Ireland international, however, is understood to be ‘pushing’ to leave the club.

Rice’s agent is reportedly in discussions with Chelsea ahead of the Blues making an official approach to West Ham.

The transfer window closes on October 5.

Chelsea have not made any official bid yet for Declan Rice. Talks on with his agent – but now it’s time to sell/loan out players, then #CFC will open talks on next days with West Ham. #WHUFC insist they won’t sell Rice but the player is pushing to join Chelsea. 🔵 #transfers https://t.co/DuMqm5j9bV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Earlier this year, it was reported that Chelsea were prepared to offer a cash plus player deal to West Ham for Rice.

Michy Batshuayi, who has since joined Crystal Palace, and Ross Barkley were the two players Chelsea were prepared to offer West Ham for Rice.

It is possible that they may still offer Barkley, or Ruben Loftus-Cheek as part of the deal for Rice.

Chelsea have already signed seven players during the transfer window. They may need to sell before they can add more players to their squad.

