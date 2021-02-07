“You just want your goalkeeper to come out there and absolutely take him out.”

Manchester United squandered a victory against Everton on Saturday night at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team twice threw away a lead in the Premier League fixture.

The Red Devils were leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes. Everton got back into the game through goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez. Scott McTominay then put the home side back in front.

However, despite going into the final seconds of stoppage time leading 3-2, Man United couldn’t see out the game.

Man United 3-3 Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored with the final touch of the match after Everton capitalised from a free-kick needlessly given away by substitute Axel Tuanzebe.

Following the game, Gary Neville was critical of David de Gea for his part in the 3-3 draw. The Spanish goalkeeper was at fault for Everton’s first goal, after he pushed the ball into Doucoure’s path to score.

Neville also said De Gea was among those at fault for Everton’s third goal.

Gary Neville criticises David de Gea.

“David de Gea, there, at the end. He doesn’t even come in line with the ball,” the former Man United defender said on Sky Sports after the match.

“I think you want the goalkeeper to come, as Jamie (Redknapp) said there, and eat the striker. You just want your goalkeeper to come out there and absolutely take him out.

“Goalkeepers are so quick off their line nowadays it wasn’t a great night for the goalkeeper.

“It wasn’t a great night for the centre-backs either and we’ve known from the start Manchester United needed a stronger centre-back pairing.

“That hasn’t changed. No point going on about it tonight. It’s cost them.”

You can watch Neville below.

🗣"You want your goalkeeper to come out and eat the striker"@GNev2 believed that Manchester United played well but De Gea should have done better for the Everton equaliser pic.twitter.com/rkY4iaFWVo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 6, 2021

