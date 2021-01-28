Darron Gibson reportedly part of group looking to buy Wigan Athletic

The former Ireland midfielder is currently on the books at Salford City.
Darron Gibson is leading a group looking to buy Wigan Athletic, according to reports.
Gibson is currently playing for Salford City in League Two.
The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder is, however, according to The Athletic, looking to take over at Wigan, who are currently in administration.
Darron Gibson & Wigan.
Gibson played 18 times for Wigan during the 2018/19 season when the club were in the Championship.
The 2013 FA Cup winners are currently in League One, and need a new owner after their Hong Kong-based owner withdrew financial support last summer.
Wigan were given a 12-point deduction and suffered relegation to League One. Gibson is said to be one of three professional footballers involved in the group looking to buy the club.
There is also a ‘management team with a strong track record in British football’ involved in the bid, alongside a foreign investor with ‘British links.’
Wigan are for sale for £3m and the new owners must also show they can invest £4m over the next two seasons.
Darron Gibson.
Gibson, 33, began his career with Manchester United. He also played for Everton, Sunderland, Wigan and is currently with Salford City in League Two.
He made 27 appearances for Ireland and scored once.
Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.
Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.
Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.
Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Read More About: darron gibson, Wigan Athletic FC