Darron Gibson reportedly part of group looking to buy Wigan Athletic

The former Ireland midfielder is currently on the books at Salford City.

Darron Gibson is leading a group looking to buy Wigan Athletic, according to reports.

Gibson is currently playing for Salford City in League Two.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder is, however, according to The Athletic, looking to take over at Wigan, who are currently in administration.

Darron Gibson & Wigan.

Gibson played 18 times for Wigan during the 2018/19 season when the club were in the Championship.

The 2013 FA Cup winners are currently in League One, and need a new owner after their Hong Kong-based owner withdrew financial support last summer.

Wigan were given a 12-point deduction and suffered relegation to League One. Gibson is said to be one of three professional footballers involved in the group looking to buy the club.

There is also a ‘management team with a strong track record in British football’ involved in the bid, alongside a foreign investor with ‘British links.’

Wigan are for sale for £3m and the new owners must also show they can invest £4m over the next two seasons.

Darron Gibson.

Read More About: darron gibson, Wigan Athletic FC