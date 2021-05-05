“Egos, money, success – if it’s not managed well, it turns into that.”

Damien Duff was heavily critical of Paris Saint-Germain following their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night. Man City beat PSG 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium, with Riyad Mahrez scoring both goals.

Man City beat PSG to reach the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s side progressed to the final in Istanbul thanks to a 4-1 aggregate win over the French team, and the end result was as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

Man City were the far superior team on Tuesday night. They outplayed PSG, who lost their discipline when it was evident they were going to be eliminated.

In the second half, the French side landed a series of late, cynical fouls on their opponents, while Angel di Maria was sent off after an altercation with Fernandinho. The match had descended into a non-event by the closing stages.

PSG were a "rabble" by the end of their defeat tonight and have again paid the price for a culture indulgence, says @RichieSadlier #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/riJj5aOVhc — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 4, 2021

On RTÉ, Damien Duff was asked about PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and how he will fare at the Qatari-owned club.

The Argentine coach created an excellent team at Tottenham Hotspur. His players worked extremely hard for the team and carried out Pochettino’s tactical instructions. There was a unity of purpose during Pochettino’s five-year tenure at Spurs.

Duff does not envision something similar happening at PSG due to the character of the players he is currently coaching.

Damien Duff critical of PSG.

The former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger said that the French side are a “bunch of spoilt brats” and that Pochettino has his work cut out for him, just as his predecessors in the PSG dugout did.

“I just think it’s going to be like (Thomas) Tuchel and (Carlo) Ancelotti,” Duff said.

“He’ll come in as a manager and they’ll just spit him back out again. Egos, money, success – if it’s not managed well, it turns into that.

“They’re an absolute gang. A bunch of spoilt brats. And I think it showed clearly tonight.”

Man City will play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the Istanbul final, with the London side holding the advantage going into Wednesday’s second leg after a 1-1 draw in Madrid last week.

Read More About: damien duff, Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, psg, uefa champions league