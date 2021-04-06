“They were horrific. They were so, so bad.”

Damien Duff was highly critical of Liverpool following their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side have a mountain to climb in the return leg of the European Cup quarter-final at Anfield, after a humbling evening in Spain.

Liverpool were outclassed by Zinedine Zidane’s team. Vinicius Junior scored twice and Marcos Asensio got the other goal as Real ran out comfortable winners.

Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit for Liverpool in the second half, but Madrid took control of the game again and are now clear favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

Damien Duff on Liverpool’s performance against Real Madrid.

On RTÉ Sport following the match, Duff was damning of Liverpool’s performance.

The former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winner said that Klopp’s side were “horrific” and that they lacked any of the qualities required to win a match at this level.

“They were awful,” Duff said.

“Like I said at half-time, it was the worst I’d seen Liverpool play this season and it has been a bad season.

“Would I give them a chance? Yes, I would if they were going back to a full Anfield and they were playing at full tilt, like they did against Barcelona a couple of years ago. But going off tonight, no way. You’d say it’s tie over.

“I’m very black and white with football. You’ve a good chance of winning a match when you bring quality, energy, desire and emotion and they lacked the four of them things tonight.

“Granted it was at a training ground. It didn’t feel like a quarter-final. Real Madrid were the better team.

“It’s like Liverpool turned up for a training match on a Monday morning, a few lads have hangovers, a few lads ate too much breakfast, a few didn’t do their pre-activation, a few didn’t get their massage.

“They were horrific. They were so, so bad. I don’t know how they come back from that, I honestly don’t.”

Read More About: Champions League, damien duff, Liverpool, Real Madrid