Republic of Ireland coach Damien Duff has spoken about the motivational video that was shown to the Ireland players ahead of the friendly against England at Wembley last month.

The FAI asked Stephen Kenny, the Ireland manager, was asked to explain his reasons for showing the video, with some members reportedly unhappy with the nature of it. The video featured historical references to events in Anglo-Irish history, such as the 1916 Easter Rising.

The association were satisfied with Kenny’s explanation and have since brought an end to the investigation. The Ireland manager spoke about the incident yesterday, saying it was a ‘non-story.’ Duff, meanwhile, made reference to it on RTE’s Champions League coverage.

The former Chelsea winger, who is on Kenny’s coaching staff, made a tongue in cheek comment about not showing another motivational video when the squad meet up for the beginning of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Duff said the coaching staff won’t show another motivational video as ‘they can be very offensive to some people.”

Duff also discussed Ireland’s qualification group, which has seen the team drawn against Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. World Cup hosts Qatar will also be included in the group, but their results won’t count towards the final standings.

“We’ve made life difficult for ourselves, dropping from second to third seeds. But the draw could have been an awful lot more difficult,” Duff said about Ireland’s World Cup seeding.

“I think there’s an awful lot of doom and gloom at the minute,” he continued.

“But I just think after the amount of injuries, Covid cases… The Slovakia game, a good team that dominate teams around Europe.

“And we’ve gone there and dominated them playing football the right way, creating chances the right way, playing through them, not just playing more direct stuff as we have known to do in the past, not just crossing balls for the sake of it.

“So, like I said, playing attractive football the way people want it played.

“I think in between now and March, it’s just hoping lads get game time, get plenty of minutes, get fit, stay well and obviously get Seamus back firing for Everton.

“And nearer the time, it’s obviously up to us staff not to make any motivational videos, because even if they’re based on true historic events – Irish events that you should be proud of – they can be very offensive to some people.

“So, we’ll stay away from that in March.”

Republic of Ireland assistant coach Damien Duff says our #WorldCup2022 draw "could have been an awful worse" and jokes that the staff will avoid making any more motivational videos. pic.twitter.com/dByR7NPsKK — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 8, 2020

