“Ronaldo still sees himself playing until 40.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Old Trafford from the time he left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009. In most cases, the links were tenuous, with Red Devils supporters pining for the Portuguese superstar to return and restore the team’s place amongst the European elite.

Yet, Ronaldo never seemed likely to rejoin Man United. However, this summer could represent the best chance of a reunion.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be Man United’s “Tom Brady option.”

The Portuguese forward, 36, has one year left on his contract with Juventus. Ronaldo, according to reports, is free to leave the Italian side if a club make a suitable bid.

Man United, meanwhile, are expected to be in the market for a centre-forward, with Edinson Cavani’s future at the club in doubt.

According to football journalist Duncan Castles, Man United could be tempted to make a move for Ronaldo in the summer. Castles cites the example of 43-year-old American quarter-back Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and leading the unheralded NFL franchise to victory in the Super Bowl.

The Glazer family own Man United and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Castles suggests that the owners may be prepared to explore the “Tom Brady option” and bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Juventus are reportedly prepared to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is on the market because Juventus are struggling financially and struggling from a sporting perspective. And he is the best-paid player,” Castles said on The Transfer Market podcast.

“They’re almost certainly not going to win the title in Italy this season, they’re 10 points behind Inter at present, albeit with a game in hand.

“There are limited places where Ronaldo can move to, and Paris Saint-Germain, with that nation-state funding from Qatar, are one of the possibilities.

“Another interesting possibility that has been suggested to me is that you have a club in England who are looking for a striker. (They) are thinking about a decision of whether they take up the expensive option to keep Edinson Cavani for a second year.

“And there are doubts among the supporters about whether Anthony Martial is the solution to the number nine problem.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Man United.

“It has been suggested that the Glazers managed to bring the Super Bowl back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by signing a veteran superstar of the game in Tom Brady at a very significant salary cost,” he continues.

“Perhaps the idea may be suggested to them that they bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United – a superstar of the game – to play that number nine role to bring them to the next level.”

“Ronaldo still sees himself playing until 40. He has numerous ambitions in terms of the goals he wants to score, records he wants to set and titles he wants to win.”

Ronaldo is currently valued at €60m by Transfermarkt, while his wages for Juventus are a reported €31m a year.

Man United posted losses of €80m due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, the club is one of only a handful of European clubs who could afford to sign the forward. And the club’s owners found success by signing a veteran superstar for their other sports club.

If Ronaldo is ever going to rejoin Man United, this summer may be the best chance of it happening.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Manchester United, NFL, Premier League, tampa bay buccaneers, Tom Brady