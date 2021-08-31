Mourinho and Ronaldo worked together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo said that Jose Mourinho lacked the “class” to be the manager of Manchester United, according to reports.

Ronaldo, who has re-signed for Man United in a transfer from Juventus, reportedly made a comment about his former Real Madrid manager during a Champions League tie in November 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho: Juventus v Man United.

Man United beat Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, mounting a late comeback after Ronaldo had given the Italian side the lead in the game.

Following the victory, then-Man United manager Mourinho walked onto the pitch and taunted the Juventus supporters by cupping his ear and gesturing.

The Juventus players did not appreciate Mourinho’s act and, according to reports, Ronaldo felt his behaviour was unfitting of a Man United manager.

The report states that Ronaldo’s comments were evidence of his enduring respect for the Red Devils, the club he represented between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo reportedly did not like Mourinho’s cupping gesture.

“We had just beaten Juve with two late goals and Jose Mourinho, the manager at the time, went onto the pitch and started to goad the Juventus fans by cupping his ear to the noise,” a Man United source told ESPN.

“A lot of the players were pissed off with [Mourinho] because it seemed like he was making the win about him rather than the team and Cristiano was furious with him, too.

“He walked past and said, ‘[Mourinho] doesn’t have the class to manage Manchester United.”’

“We’ve always known that Ronaldo loved his time at Old Trafford, but I think what people outside the club don’t appreciate is how much he still cares, and always has, about what happens here.”

Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese pair worked together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and helped Los Blancos win La Liga in 2012. Ronaldo scored 168 goals at Real Madrid under the current Roma manager.

Speaking ahead of Ronaldo’s return to Man United last week, Mourinho said:

“What I can say is basic, it’s logical. If Juventus are happy, if Ronaldo is happy and Manchester United are happy, then it’s a perfect deal,” he said.

“There is no need to talk about Ronaldo. He has written history for the last 20 years. I have nothing more to comment.”

