Conor Hourihane is set to join Sheffield United on loan from Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder is expected to have a medical on Monday ahead of a season-long loan to the Championship side, where he hopes for more playing time.

According to Sky Sports and Matt Law of The Telegraph, Hourihane will complete his move to the Blades ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Conor Hourihane is close to joining Sheffield United on loan from Aston Villa with the player expected to have a medical today. Will be a great signing IMO. Hourihane has been such a great pro at Villa and made some huge contributions. Wish him all the best #avfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 30, 2021

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season, after two campaigns in the top-flight. They are currently second bottom of the EFL Championship, with two points from five games of the season.

Hourihane, however, will be welcomed to the club by a large Irish contingent of players, including John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick.

This will be Hourihane’s second loan spell away from Villa Park.

Last season, the midfielder, 30, joined Swansea City on loan for the second half of the season and helped the Swans reach the final of the Championship playoffs, where they lost 2-0 to Brentford.

Hourihane joined Aston Villa from Barnsley in January 2017 and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019. The Cork-native ended up playing 151 times for Aston Villa and scored 29 goals.

Hourihane has appeared 31 times for the Birmingham club in the Premier League across the last three seasons.

The Ireland international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, captained Villa in his final appearance for the club in a 6-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Cup last week.

