Originally published on August 11, 2019.

Conor Hourihane fulfilled a lifelong ambition on Saturday afternoon.

After working his way up from the bottom of the English football pyramid, Hourihane finally got his chance in the Premier League. The Corkman started in midfield for Aston Villa in their defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

However, Hourihane still remembers the Villa fan who said he would never be good enough to play in the top division.

Back in 2014, the midfielder was 22 and playing in League Two with Plymouth Argyle.

Hourihane was the team’s captain, and among the standout players in the division, but he was a long way from the Premier League.

But Hourihane had confidence in his ability and in an interview stated that his ambition was to play in the top-flight.

“@Galvin02: @ConorHourihane nice article in today's Irish Examiner! pic.twitter.com/3kiGfJ23XI” didn't realise it was in today nice one! — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) January 4, 2014

This drew derision from a Twitter user and Villa fan named Craig, who wrote:

“Good article mate. You’re Argyle’s best player kid no danger, but the Premier League? There’s ambition and there’s reality.”

Hourihane replied: “Something to work towards everyday…can I not dream!!?”

@CraigTa90961607 something to work towards everyday.. Can I not dream!!? — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) January 4, 2014

But Craig would not back down and continued to argue that Hourihane was not good enough to play in the Premier League.

A few months after that exchange, Hourihane joined Barnsley. The midfielder became the club captain and helped the team earn promotion to the Championship.

In January 2017, he signed for Aston Villa and made his senior Ireland debut a few months later. Back in May, he was part of the Villa team that won promotion to the Premier League.

And on Saturday afternoon, after working his way up the divisions, Hourihane finally got his chance in the top flight.

The Ireland midfielder has not forgotten about Craig and on Sunday morning he reminded his critic of the tweet from 2014.

Hourihane wrote:

“Hi Craig, remember this tweet back in 2014… I always remember it to this day. Ironically your [sic] a Villa fan who I made my debut with! Never tell anyone they can’t achieve something.”

Hi Craig, remember this tweet back in 2014… I always remember it to this day. Ironically your a Villa fan who I made my debut with! Never tell anyone they can’t achieve something 👍🏻 @CraigTa90961607 pic.twitter.com/smCgi0VSlO — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) August 11, 2019

Read More About: aston villa, conor hourihane, Premier League