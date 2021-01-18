Conor Hourihane set to leave Aston Villa on loan deal

Hourihane is expected to leave Aston Villa on loan in January.

Conor Hourihane is set to leave Aston Villa on loan this month, with Championship side Bournemouth reportedly among the clubs interested in the Republic of Ireland midfielder.

Hourihane’s playing time has been limited for Villa in the Premier League this season. The midfielder has made just four appearances for the Birmingham club.

The Ireland international, 29, has fallen down the pecking order, with space in midfield limited. Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Douglas Costa are all ahead of him.

Bournemouth, Swansea City and Watford are among the Championship clubs chasing Hourihane, hoping to sign him on loan this month, according to The Athletic.

Bournemouth are understood to have the most concrete interest in the midfielder and are prepared to include an option of signing him on a permanent deal if they achieve promotion.

Hourihane joined Villa from Barnsley in January 2017 for £1.5m and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

The Cork-native has scored 29 goals in 150 games for Villa.

