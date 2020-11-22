Inter Milan reportedly approach Man United about swap deal for Christian Eriksen

Eriksen only joined Inter Milan last January.
Inter Milan are looking to offload Christian Eriksen and have offered the playmaker to Premier League clubs, according to reports in Italy.
The Italian club are exploring the option of a swap deal for the Danish midfielder.
Christian Eriksen at Inter Milan.
Eriksen has just four goals and three assists in 33 games for Inter since joining from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of 2020.
The 28-year-old is said to be free to leave the San Siro and Antonio Conte, the Inter manager, has already identified potential replacements.
Conte is reportedly open to swapping Eriksen for Manchester United midfielder Fred. The Brazilian, however, has been a regular for the Red Devils this season.
And Man United have an abundance of footballers who play in Eriksen’s position, including Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van der Beek.
Inter are also said to be interested in swapping Eriksen for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. However, such a move also seems unlikely.
Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly Eriksen’s most likely destination should he leave the San Siro.
