Kelleher was set to go on a trial with the Red Devils.

Caoimhin Kelleher has established himself as a valuable first-team player for Liverpool. The Irish goalkeeper has leapfrogged the experienced Adrian to become Alisson Becker’s deputy for the Premier League champions.

Kelleher has kept clean sheets in both of his first-team appearances this season, against Ajax and Wolves respectively. In the past, when Alisson has been missing through injury, Jurgen Klopp’s team have looked shaky at the back. The young Cork ‘keeper, however, has provided stability in Alisson’s absence. He appears to have the complete trust of his teammates and coaches.

Yet, if it wasn’t for his Republic of Ireland Under-21 teammate, Conor Masterson, Kelleher, 22, may have joined Manchester United instead.

How Kelleher ended up joining Liverpool ahead of Man United.

According to The Atheltic, Kelleher was due to go on trial with Man United back in 2015.

Masterson, who currently plays for Queens Park Rangers, was a Liverpool academy player at the time and had played alongside the goalkeeper at underage level for Ireland. The defender urged the club’s coaches to take a look at Kelleher.

Liverpool’s academy scout Matt Newbury, on Masterson’s advice, invited Kelleher to go on trial with the club.

According to The Athletic, Kelleher “impressed with how assured he was with the ball at his feet but the feeling was that physically he still had a lot of developing to do. ”

Liverpool subsequently signed the then-17-year-old from Ringmahon Rangers for just £30,000 (€33,000).

It was a modest fee. But the club reportedly would not have signed Kelleher if the fee was higher as “they would have considered it too big a risk.”

Alisson’s text to Kelleher.

Kelleher has since made rapid progress and developed into a goalkeeper worthy of starting for the Premier League champions. He certainly has the support and backing of his teammates and manager.

The goalkeeper told Liverpool’s official website that Alisson congratulated him following his Champions League debut.

“Alisson texted me as well just to say ‘well done’ and that he was proud of me and stuff,” Kelleher said.

“All the messages were nice and supportive so it was really nice to get all of them.

