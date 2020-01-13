Bruno Fernandes Reportedly Keen To Join Man United In The January Transfer Window

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Bruno Fernandes and the player is ready to join the club, according to reports.

United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder for several months due to his excellent form for Sporting Lisbon and the Red Devils’ desperate need for some creativity in midfield.

According to reports in the Guardian and the Telegraph, Fernandes has told Sporting that he wants to sign for United, should the club table a bid for him during the transfer window.

Man United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to have met with the Sporting President Frederico Varandas on Friday morning in London to discuss a potential transfer for the player.

Sporting are understood to be considering United’s proposal, while Fernandes has made it clear he wants to join move to Old Trafford if a deal can be agreed between the clubs.

Fernandes has scored 15 goals in 24 games this season and netted 31 in 52 appearances last season.

The midfielder’s impressive form has caught the eye of several European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur who are also said to be monitoring his progress.

The 25-year-old has earned 19 caps for Portugal. United are expected to pay Sporting 70m (£60m) for the midfielder.

In the last year, Man United have seen their options in midfield dwindle. Marouane Fellaini left last January to sign for Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League, while Ander Herrera left on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also without the injured pair of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Fernandes would add some much-needed quality to a problem position for the club.