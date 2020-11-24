Fernandes’ brilliant form continues.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the opening 20 minutes for Manchester United on Tuesday night at Old Trafford, with his first goal of the night a stunning strike.

Fernandes’ goals helped the Red Devils race into an early lead against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage tie.

Bruno Fernandes goal.

The Portuguese midfielder opened the scoring with an incredible half-volley. The home side won a corner through Alex Telles, who took the subsequent kick.

Basaksehir defender Alexandru Epureanu headed the ball clear and it rolled towards Bruno Fernandes at the edge of the penalty area.

The Man United midfielder struck the ball first-time on the half-volley and watched it fly past every other player on the pitch and into the top corner of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

You can watch the goal below.

Bruno Fernandes is ON FIRE 🔥 First-time. On the bounce… The keeper never stood a chance! Sensational technique 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hr8L4rF9Gt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

Bruno got his second goal of the night a few minutes later, giving Man United a commanding lead over their Turkish opponents.

This goal owed more to a goalkeeping error than another moment of genius by Fernandes. But the Portuguese midfielder was on hand to tap the ball in.

You can watch Bruno Fernandes’ second goal of the night below.

Manchester United 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir. Fernandes gets his second with a simple tap-in but big questions have to be asked of the goalkeeper. Follow the game here https://t.co/RiP1WeVFNa #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/iNmUhRWgjm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 24, 2020

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Champions League, Manchester United