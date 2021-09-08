Brian Kerr critical of Ireland’s performance against Serbia

“It was a hard watch. It wasn’t very enjoyable.”

Brian Kerr was critical of the Republic of Ireland’s performance in the 1-1 draw with Serbia on Tuesday night.

Sergej Milinković-Savić gave the visitors the lead in the first half at the Aviva Stadium, and Serbia were only prevented from scoring more goals by the brilliance of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who made several excellent saves.

Stephen Kenny’s side then rescued a point in the World Cup qualifier thanks to a late own-goal. Ireland, however, produced a more positive performance than in the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan last Saturday.

Brian Kerr: Gavin Bazunu saved Ireland against Serbia.

Yet Kerr was not impressed by the performance of the home side. The former Ireland manager suggested that Ireland were lucky to escape with a point and that Serbia should have comfortably won the game.

“If ever a team got out of jail it was Ireland tonight,” Kerr said on Virgin Media Sport.

“We got battered for 85 minutes. How Serbia didn’t score another goal, you have to put it down to poor finishing and the brilliance of Gavin Bazunu. He made eight excellent saves in the match.

“There were times when they had three versus one and four versus two, some of their attacking play was scintillating and really they should have been out of sight.

“It was an extraordinary goal (Ireland’s goal) and then we almost won the game with Omobamidele, but we were so outplayed.

“It was a hard watch. It wasn’t very enjoyable.”

Brian Kerr: Ireland were outplayed against Serbia.

The draw between Ireland and Serbia leaves Kenny’s side with two points from five games in Group A. They are already out of contention to reach the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Ireland’s next match is away to Azerbaijan on October 9, before a friendly against Qatar three days later in Dublin. You can watch Kerr speak about Ireland below.

"If ever a team got out of jail it was Ireland tonight. We got battered for 85 minutes. "How Serbia didn't score another is down to poor finishing & the brilliance of Bazunu." Despite an electric finish at Lansdowne, Brian Kerr wasn't impressed.#IRLSRB #COYBIG #WCQ pic.twitter.com/zukpE9fAkb — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 7, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2022 FIFA World Cup, brian kerr, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, stephen kenny