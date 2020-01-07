Brandon Miele Receives Two-Year Ban For “Violation Of Anti-Doping Rules”

The midfielder has been sanctioned for “refusing or failing” to submit a full sample after a game against Sligo Rovers last April.

Miele was playing for St Patrick’s Athletic at the time but left the club midway through last season.

Sport Ireland and the FAI released a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon, explaining their decision. They say that Miele “committed a violation of Article 2.3 by not submitting to sample collection after notification and did not have a compelling justification for doing so.”

In a statement issued through the PFAI, Miele said he found it difficult to provide a sample when asked following the game. His daughter had fallen and hit her head at the same time, and his partner requested he joined her to take care of their daughter.

After two hours of trying to provide a sample, Miele left the testing centre to be with his daughter as he felt he was put in an “impossible position.”

The former Shamrock Rovers midfielder period of ineligibility began on September 9, 2019. He has called the two-year ban “severe.” Miele will be 27 when the suspension is lifted in September 2021. He played for schoolboy side Cherry Orchard before a stint with Newcastle United. Upon returning home, he featured for Bluebell United and Rovers. Miele also represented Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 levels.

The Sport Ireland and FAI statement reads:

Sport Ireland and Football Association of Ireland announced today that Brandon Miele has committed a violation of Article 2.3 of the Irish Anti-Doping Rules – “…without compelling justification, refusing or failing to submit to Sample collection after notification as authorised under these Rules or other anti-doping rules”.

Mr Brandon Miele has been sanctioned by the imposition on him of a period of ineligibility of 2 years commencing on the 9th of September 2019. Following his participation at a match on the 19th April 2019, he committed a violation of Article 2.3 by not submitting to Sample collection after notification and did not have a compelling justification for doing so.

Sport Ireland also alleged that Mr Miele had committed an alleged anti-doping rule violation under Article 2.5 Tampering or Attempted Tampering with any part of Doping Control, however, the Panel found that Sport Ireland did not establish to the comfortable satisfaction of the Panel that Mr Miele had committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 2.5.

Miele’s statement, released through the PFAI, reads:

“On 19 April 2019, while an unused substitute for St Patrick’s Athletic, in a match against Sligo Rovers, I was selected randomly to do a post-match drugs test. As I had already urinated twice over the course of the match, I found it difficult to provide a sample. While trying to do so, I was informed by my partner, Sinead, that my daughter had fallen and hit her head. Over a period of two hours while attempting to comply with the requirements of the testers, my partner became increasingly concerned about the health of my daughter and contacted me continuously to ask me to return to care for her. While some confusion arose as to whether or not she had been brought to hospital, it became apparent to me that it would be necessary to leave the testing centre to be with my daughter, who has a history of health problems in her short life to date, including one period of intensive care detention.

“After two hours of trying everything to provide a sample including drinking copious amounts and walking on cold floors in bare feet, I was only able to provide a partial sample. I had reached such a state of agitation and confusion as a result of my daughter’s health at this point that I felt I must leave to be with her. I was not aware at the time of the consequences of leaving at this juncture but felt my first obligation was to my family.

“I am pleased that, in spite of the decision, the tribunal fully accepted my honest attempts to cooperate and indeed found that “all four witnesses called on behalf of Sport Ireland were of the view that Mr Miele acted in a sincere and fully cooperative manner at all times and took the decision that he had to be there for his family” and “genuinely believed that Mr Miele was agitated and upset and concerned about the health of his daughter.”

“The panel reached the conclusion that Sinead and I are ‘caring and responsible parents who regard as paramount the health and well being of their young daughter….the failure to provide a sample (after a two hour period) was driven by Mr Miele’s desire to be with his family and daughter and does not in the opinion of the panel constitute a manifest disregard of the potential anti-doping violation.’

“While I do not regret my decision to prioritise my daughter’s health, I do regret that the effect this has had. Ultimately, I have to take responsibility for my actions that night but I do feel that I was placed in an impossible position. I believe that many people would have followed a similar course.

“I was not sufficiently aware of the rules or penalties that follow a failure to provide a full sample. I do believe that the sanction of two years is very severe having regard to the dilemma I faced and having regard to lesser bans for people who have been found guilty of taking a banned substance but I must accept the decision of the tribunal.

“I realise that I have the option to appeal but given the possibility of an even longer ban and my desire to put this episode behind me, I do not intend to do so.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I did not at that time take, and have never taken, any banned substances. Although I feel that the punishment that I am facing is particularly harsh, I hope that this will serve as a lesson to all other footballers and sportspeople who are faced with giving a sample. I hope they never face the choice I had but my experience is such that I would advise everyone now facing such a situation that not giving a sample should be the very last resort and every conceivable effort should be made.

“I would like to thank my family for their support and for the assistance of the PFA Ireland who have provided professional and legal advice throughout the process with particular thanks to Stephen McGuinness, Stuart Gilhooly and Patrick Marron B.L.”