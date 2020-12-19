“What did surprise him was on the day of the game, in the morning, my team had trained for an hour-and-a-half.

“I never forgot that comment from him.

Bielsa also said that the former Man United manager was shocked that Bilbao trained on the morning of a match.

“There is something that justifies training on the day of the game,” the former Argentina coach said.

“Of course, the training consumes some energy that would be needed in the game.

“But that training session showed the players where to run, it co-ordinated them.

“That allowed them to run less in the game because they were in the correct positions.”