“He gave me praise that I never forgot.”
Marcelo Bielsa has spoken about the praise Alex Ferguson gave him back in 2012.
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, the Leeds United coach reflected on his last trip to Old Trafford.
In March 2012, Bielsa’s Athletic Bilbao beat Man United 3-2 at Old Trafford in a Europa League tie.
The Argentine said that Ferguson praised his team following the match, and found it fascinating that they trained on the morning of the match.
Bielsa on Ferguson.
“He gave me praise that I never forgot,” the Leeds coach said in his pre-match press conference.
“He said he wasn’t surprised that Athletic had won. He also said he wasn’t surprised how much our team ran to be on equal terms with them.
“What did surprise him was on the day of the game, in the morning, my team had trained for an hour-and-a-half.
“I never forgot that comment from him.
Bielsa also said that the former Man United manager was shocked that Bilbao trained on the morning of a match.
“There is something that justifies training on the day of the game,” the former Argentina coach said.
“Of course, the training consumes some energy that would be needed in the game.
“But that training session showed the players where to run, it co-ordinated them.
“That allowed them to run less in the game because they were in the correct positions.”
Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.
Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.
Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.
Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Read More About: Alex Ferguson, athletic bilbao, leeds united, Manchester United, Marcelo Bielsa