Marcelo Bielsa has spoken about the praise Alex Ferguson gave him back in 2012.

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, the Leeds United coach reflected on his last trip to Old Trafford.

In March 2012, Bielsa’s Athletic Bilbao beat Man United 3-2 at Old Trafford in a Europa League tie.

The Argentine said that Ferguson praised his team following the match, and found it fascinating that they trained on the morning of the match.

Bielsa on Ferguson.

“He gave me praise that I never forgot,” the Leeds coach said in his pre-match press conference.

“He said he wasn’t surprised that Athletic had won. He also said he wasn’t surprised how much our team ran to be on equal terms with them.

