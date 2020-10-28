“On my mother’s life, he [Vinicius] is playing against us.”

Karim Benzema appeared to be caught on camera telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to their Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior.

The incident took place at half-time of Real’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. The Spanish champions were trailing 1-0 at the time.

The Real Madrid striker, who scored for his team in the game, was picked up speaking about Vinicius.

French media outlet Telefoot released the footage following the Champions League match on Tuesday evening.

In the clip, Benzema can be heard speaking in French to Mendy. The former France striker said, “Play it to me. Don’t play with him. On my mother’s life, he [Vinicius] is playing against us.”

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Benzema was speaking about Vinicius.

The 20-year-old Brazilian is standing nearby but did not appear to hear the comments.

Vinicius and Mendy were playing on Madrid’s left flank.

However, following Benzema’s comment, Mendy only passed the ball to Vinicius three times in the second half.

You can watch footage of the incident here.

Read More About: karim benzema, Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior