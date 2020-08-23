Bayern Munich are European champions for the sixth time.

The German side beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Sunday’s Champions League final. Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of an entertaining game in Lisbon, finding the net against his former team.

First half

In an open and engrossing first-half, neither side was content to sit off. Bayern pressed high and dominated the early stages of the match. The German champions controlled possession and looked to pin their opponents back.

Bayern came close to opening the scoring through Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker saw his header saved by Keylor Navas in the PSG goal. Lewandowski had earlier hit the post with an effort.

Lewandowski goes close again! Batted away by Keylor Navas. Not sure how we haven't had a goal yet! #UCL | #UCLfinal#FestivalOfFootball 🎡🎪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/u5m3oFrXC4 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 23, 2020

Bayern also had a claim for a penalty late in the first half but were not rewarded get the spot-kick.

Big penalty shout for Bayern at the end of the first half! Should it have been given??#UCL | #UCLfinal#FestivalOfFootball 🎡🎪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kG9zIIj773 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 23, 2020

PSG, meanwhile, kept their shape and looked to spring Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe on the counter-attack. The Parisians had much less of the ball but arguably came closer to scoring in the first half.

Di Maria almost finished off a flowing counter-attack.

Neymar saw his shot saved by the excellent Manuel Neuer, who put in a man of the match performance and a made series of impressive saves.

NEUER DENIES NEYMAR! 😲 First big chance of the game falls to PSG! Brilliant from the Bayern keeper!#UCL | #UCLfinal#FestivalOfFootball 🎡🎪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hX95iSkrj7 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 23, 2020

And the best chance of the half fell to Mbappe when the French World Cup-winning striker arguably should have scored just before half-time.

Bayern gifted PSG the ball just outside of the box. Mbappe exchanged passes with Ander Herrera and found himself in space 10 yards from goal. Yet, Mbappe hit a feeble effort straight Neuer.

Second half

PSG would come to rue that missed chance. 15 minutes into the second half, Bayern took the lead through former PSG player Kingsley Coman. The 24-year-old Parisian is a product of PSG’s academy and made a handful of appearances for the club between 2012 and 2014 before he left for Juventus.

On Sunday night, Coman came back to haunt his former club.

Serge Gnabry cut the ball back across the penalty area for Thomas Muller. The German forward played a clever pass back into Joshua Kimmich, who was in space 25 yards from goal.

Kimmich’s deft cross to the back post found the unmarked Coman at the back post.

The French winger headed the ball beyond Navas to open the scoring.

Bayern deserved their victory

PSG appeared deflated following Bayern’s goal and struggled to create many openings. The match dipped in quality and descended into a series of scratchy fouls and stop-start passages of play.

Bayern saw out the game to win their sixth European Cup and first Champions League crown since 2013. They were worthy winners of the tournament and on the night.

