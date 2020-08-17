Barcelona put all but five players up for sale after Champions League humiliation

Major changes are set to take place at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for all their players bar five players. According to reports in Spain, the La Liga club have effectively placed most of their first-team squad on the transfer list.

Lionel Messi is among the five players they do not want to lose. Yet, the Argentine has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club.

Champions League humiliation

Barcelona have made the move in the wake of their humiliating Champions League exit on Friday night.

Bayern Munich beat Messi’s team 8-2 in Lisbon to secure a place in the European Cup semi-final. The Bavarian team were excellent but Barca suffered a collapse on the scale of Brazil’s 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup.

The final insult for on the night was Phillipe Coutinho, the club’s most expensive player-ever, coming off the bench to score twice for Bayern. Coutinho has spent the season on loan with the German champions after falling out of favour at Barcelona.

Barcelona transfer list

Heads have already begun to roll at the Nou Camp. Ronald Koeman is set to replace Quique Setien as the first-team coach. While club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is under intense pressure. A squad overhaul seems inevitable this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the only five players Barcelona are reluctant to lose are: Messi, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, youngster Ansu Fati and midfielder Riqui Puig.

That means stars such as Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Antoinne Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele could be on the move this summer.

Ajax have approached Barcelona about signing Saurez, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Barcelona’s first priority, however, will be to convince Messi to remain at the Nou Camp.

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to leave the club immediately.

