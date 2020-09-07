Koeman wants to sign the two Dutch players.

Barcelona are set to make transfer offers for Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

Ronald Koeman, the new Barca head coach, worked with both players while he was manager of the Netherlands national team.

He wants to bring them to the Nou Camp as he attempts to overhaul the Barcelona squad.

Depay to Barcelona

Barca are set to offer Lyon €25m for Depay, who has turned his career around in France after a difficult spell with Manchester United United.

The Dutch forward, 26, has scored 57 goals, and registered 43 assists, in 139 games for Lyon.

He was part of the team when they reached the Champions League semi-finals and has also become a key player for the Netherlands.

Memphis joined Lyon from Man United in January 2017 for 20m.

After a promising start to life at Old Trafford in 2015, Depay fell out of favour under Louis van Gaal and barely featured in the first-team under Jose Mourinho.

Man United have a buy-back clause for Depay. However, it looks as though he is set to join Barcelona.

Rudi Garcia, the Lyon manager, said he would not attempt to block the player’s move to the Nou Camp.

Wijnaldum to Barcelona

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to make Liverpool a transfer offer for Wijnaldum, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Koeman is a fan of the midfielder and the Reds may be open to selling him.

Wijnaldum has one year left on his current contract and has yet to agree on terms for a new deal.

Liverpool may be prepared to let him leave for €20m and use the money to fund the purchase of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Newcastle United in 2015.

He has played almost 200 times for the club and was part Jurgen Klopp’s side that won the European Cup, the Club World Cup and the Premier League.

Barcelona are now focused on selling players. But the board already contacted Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents.

Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days – they’re convinced to sign “both for less than €50/55m”. 🛑 #FCB #LFC #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Barcelona transfer activity

Barcelona will reportedly approach Lyon for Depay, and Liverpool for Wijnaldum, over the coming days.

The Catalan club have been focused on outgoing transfers so far this window.

Barca want to get several veteran players off their books.

Juventus are set to sign Luis Suarez, Sevilla has signed Ivan Rakitic and more changes are expected before the new season begins.

Lionel Messi, however, looks set to stay at the club for another year at least.

Lionel Messi has turned up for training for the first time since he agreed to stay at Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/fAFHvS7AqP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 7, 2020

Read More About: Barcelona, Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool, Manchester United, memphis depay, Premier League, ronald koeman