Larsson played for the club between 2004 and 2006.

Henrik Larsson has been appointed Barcelona first-team coach under Ronald Koeman, according to reports.

Koeman was confirmed as the new Barca head coach on Wednesday morning, signing a two-year deal. The former Everton manager is returning to the club where he achieved tremendous success as a player.

The Dutchman, who left his role as Netherlands manager to succeed Quique Setién at the Nou Camp, spent six years with the Catalan club as a player.

Koeman was a cornerstone of Johan Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ and helped the club won four La Liga titles.

He also scored the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria at Wembley.

Larsson’s potential return to the Nou Camp

Koeman sought out another former Barca star to join him in the dugout. The new Barcelona boss has included Henrik Larsson in his coaching team.

Larsson remains a popular figure with fans of the Catalan club. Like Koeman, he played a decisive role in Barcelona winning the Champions League.

The Celtic legend came off the bench in the 2006 European Cup final against Arsenal and set up Barca’s goals.

Larsson’s coaching experience so far has been limited to stints in his native Sweden with Helsinborg, Falkenberg and Landskrona BoIS.

The former Manchester United striker could act as a bridge to the Barcelona squad for Koeman, as he is a former teammate of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona’s rebuild

Koeman has a massive job on his hands to revitalise Barcelona. The Catalan club looked broken during their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Messi reportedly wants to leave ‘immediately’ and the club are prepared to listen to offers for a host of established players.

Barcelona stars such as Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Antoinne Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele could leave the club this summer.

*Originally published on August 19.

