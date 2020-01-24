Quiz: Name This Classic Aston Villa XI From The Martin O’Neill Era

Can you name Aston Villa’s starting XI from the 2010 League Cup final?

Martin O’Neill’s Villa lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the final at Wembley in February 2010, with Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney scoring for Alex Ferguson’s team.

Aston Villa were an accomplished team. For three seasons in a row, they finished sixth and made credible pushes to qualify for the Champions League.

They beat Man United 1-0 at Old Trafford two months before the League Cup final and held them to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park two weeks before the game at Wembley.

The Birmingham club certainly had the potential to cause an upset against the team that had been European champions less than two years previously.

O’Neill’s side took an early lead against United on the day, scoring from the penalty spot.

The English champions soon equalised through Owen, but the former England striker was forced off with an injury before half-time and replaced by Rooney, who was in the best form of his life.

Rooney scored the winner with 15 minutes to play.

Villa couldn’t find a way back and the match arguably mirrored their season – they made a strong start, faded and ultimately came up short.

In the Premier League, O’Neill’s side only won six games after Christmas and just three times between December 19 and April 3. They had won 10 of their first 18 games of the season.

Within a few months, O’Neill departed, the club reduced its spending in the transfer market, lost key players and entered a period of stagnation that ended with them being relegated from the Premier League in 2016.

Although it ended in defeat, the final defeat at Wembley would arguably be the high point of the period for Villa.

You have five minutes to name Villa’s starting team from that day. The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, click here.





