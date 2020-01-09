Ashley Young Rejects New Man United Contract Amid Interest From Inter Milan

Ashley Young has rejected a contract offer from Manchester United amid interest from Inter Milan, according to reports.

According to Sky Italy, United have offered Young a one-year extension to his current contract, which expires at the end of the season, to fend off interest from Inter.

However, the 34-year-old has rejected the contract offer from the club and is now expected to leave during the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte, the Inter manager, is said to be a fan of Young, who has been converted from a winger into a full-back and can play at wing-back.

The Milanese side are top of Serie A, ahead of Juventus on goal difference, and the former Chelsea coach wants to add players to his squad as they seek to win their first title since 2010.

Conte is said to have tried to sign the former England international in 2017. Inter will reportedly offer the player an 18-month contract.

Inter Milan have asked for Ashley Young. Talks ongoing with Man United – the player is ready to accept. Antonio Conte wants him strongly. 🇬🇧 #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2020

Should the move go ahead, Young would link up again with Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro. The Belgian striker joined Inter from Man United last summer.

Alexis Sanchez also joined the club from United on loan for the season but has been on the sidelines since November with an ankle injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be keen on keeping Young at Old Trafford, as he values his leadership and ability to play in several different positions.

The Norwegian is also working with a small squad depleted by injuries to key players such as Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Solskjaer has recalled defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from a loan move with League Two Tranmere Rovers to bolster the squad’s numbers.

Man United risk losing Young on a free transfer in the summer if they do not sell him in January. The former Watford winger joined the club from Aston Villa in 2011. He has made 261 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 19 goals.