Anthony Stokes has left Livingston after just three weeks with the Scottish club

The former Celtic striker only joined the club three weeks ago.

Anthony Stokes has left Livingston after just three weeks into a one-year deal with the Scottish Premiership team.

The former Republic of Ireland striker did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

Stokes’ contract was cancelled by mutual consent, with his failure to adapt to Livingston’s training schedule on astroturf surfaces cited as the reason.

Why Anthony Stokes has left Livingston

“Stokesy has been in training for approximately four weeks now,” said David Martindale, Livingston’s Head of Football Operations.

“And it’s fair to say that we both knew that there was going to be a lot of work to be done to get Anthony into top shape to play Premiership football.

“In all honesty, it’s not quite worked out in terms of the on-field ball work and intense training schedule we had put in place. He is struggling to adapt to training 2-3 hours per day on the Astroturf surface. We all know it doesn’t and won’t suit everyone. Of course.”

“It’s been extremely frustrating for all of us.”

Martindale went on to say Livingston are disappointed that the move did not work out. Stokes approached the club about the issues he was having on the astroturf surface.

“Anthony knew the surface we had in place, but each player adapts to that differently. And you can’t know how your body will feel adapting to it until you’ve been out there and played or trained on it frequently.

“We know it isn’t for everyone and sadly, that’s been the case for Anthony.

“Whilst trying to get the player in shape, it’s been extremely frustrating for all of us, staff and player alike, that we can’t seem to get the intense training needed into the player.

“To be fair to Anthony, he has noticed this himself and he approached us with the option to terminate. This allows both the player and the club to explore other opportunities.

“It’s a real shame that the Livingston FC fans didn’t get to see Anthony wear the number 9 shirt for Livingston on the field. In the short spells we did get a chance to work with him, you could certainly see the quality he possesses.”

Stokes on the move again

Stokes is now looking for the 14th different club of his career. He joined Arsenal as a teenager before impressing during a loan move with Falkirk. Roy Keane signed him for Sunderland in 2007 but the transfer didn’t go to plan.

Stokes had the best spell of his career with Celtic. Between 2010 and 2016, he scored 76 goals in 191 games for the club. He then had a brief spell with Blackburn Rovers before rejoining Hibernian.

In January 2018, however, Stokes had his contract with Hibs ripped up following disciplinary issues. He then had a brief spell with Apollon Smyrni. But played just four games for the Greek team before his contract was terminated after he reportedly failed to turn up to training.

Stokes’ next move was to Iran in June 2018, where he scored 13 goals in 24 games for Tractor Sazi. However, he left the club in July 2019 following a dispute over unpaid wages.

The 32-year-old then joined Adana in Turkey, where he was briefly a teammate of Anderson, the former Manchester United midfielder.

The Dubliner most recently played for Iranian side Persepolis. Stokes has earned nine caps for Ireland. His last appearances for the Boys in Green coming against the USA in November 2014.

