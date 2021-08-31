Martial has decided against leaving Man United on deadline day.

Anthony Martial rejected the chance to join Olympique Lyon on loan from Manchester United, according to reports. The French forward, 25, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martial, however, will remain at the club and fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s team. Solskjaer reportedly had no intention of letting the forward leave.

Lyon approach Anthony Martial about deadline day transfer.

Martial rejected the chance to join Lyon on loan from Man United, according to L’Équipe. The French club are said to have approached Martial’s representatives to gauge his interest about a potential loan move. He is said to have rejected the proposal. Lyon also reportedly made an approach to sign Man United defender Eric Bailly, but the approach came too late in the day for it to be completed.

Martial played for Lyon between 2009 and 2013, before joining AS Monaco, but only made three first-team appearances for the club. Martial has been with Man United since 2015 and has scored 78 goals in 261 appearances for the Red Devils.

Man United manager Solskjaer wants to keep Martial.

After scoring 23 goals in the 2019/20 season, Martial was expected to establish himself as the team’s first-choice striker. But the 25-year-old struggled to find his best form last season and found the net just seven times for Solskjaer’s team.

Ronaldo’s return could mean Martial has even fewer opportunities to start as a striker for Man United this season. He also faces competition from several other players.

Cavani has also remained at Old Trafford, while Solskjaer can call upon Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho in the wide forward positions. Marcus Rashford will add to the team’s forward options when he recovers from injury.

Solskjaer, however, had no intention of allowing Martial or Cavani leave the club on deadline day, according to The Athletic. Earlier in the day, Man United sanctioned the sale of Daniel James to Leeds United for £30m.

