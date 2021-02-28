Share and Enjoy !

Graeme Souness has said that Anthony Martial could be disappointed with his career when he reflects on it. Souness made the comments on Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Martial dropped out of the Man United starting team for the fixture at Stamford Bridge, following a poor run of form.

Martial’s form in the 2020/2021 season.

The French forward, 25, netted 17 times in the Premier League last season, but has failed to build on that performance in the current campaign. Martial has only scored four league goals this season – with two of them coming in the 9-0 destruction of Southampton in January.

The former Monaco forward has been a virtual bystander in several recent games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, failing to make much of a positive impact on proceedings.

Souness spoke about the forward ahead of Sunday’s game. The former Liverpool manager said that Martial may look back on his career with regret if he fails to fulfil his obvious potential.

Souness on Martial.

“I think he’s a young man who’s got all the talent to succeed at the very highest level,” Souness said.

“But will he be disappointed he’s not playing today? Does he ever show he’s got a real passion for the game?”

“Does he ever play, get emotional about the game? I’ve never seen it.

“He’s one of those players who’s going to end up looking back at his career and thinking he could have done so much more.

“I’m a fan but I’m not a fan.”

Roy Keane, who was in the Sky Sports studio with Souness, agreed with him about Martial and said he shares his concerns.

“Yeah, he doesn’t look like he loves that game. That’s always a worry.”

You can watch Souness speak about Martial below.

🗣 "Does he ever show that he's got a real passion for the game? Do you ever see him emotional about the game? He'll look back on his career and think he could've done so much more." Graeme Souness on Anthony Martial's being left out of the United starting line-up pic.twitter.com/IdzHdWfl5T — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

