Andre Villas-Boas has offered to resign as Marseille manager after the club signed a player against his wishes. On Monday, the Ligue 1 side agreed on a deal with Celtic for Olivier Ntcham.

The French midfielder, 24, will join Marseille on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy him on a permanent deal for €5m.

However, Ntcham’s arrival has not gone down well with Marseille manager Villas-Boas.

The former Chelsea and Porto coach has said that the transfer was completed without his blessing and that he rejected the chance to sign the player earlier in the January window.

Villas-Boas was so incensed by the transfer, he aired his grievances in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The Portuguese coach said he has “resigned” from his post. Later in the day, the club announced that he had been ‘suspended’ pending an investigation.

Legal note: AVB said he was offering to resign, but OM haven't accepted that resignation, they've suspended him to reserve the right to engage in "disciplinary proceedings" against him – but they may then end up having to pay him off rather than see him leave for free as offered. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 2, 2021

“I have resigned because I don’t agree with the sporting policy of the club,” Villas-Boas told reporters.

“I said ‘no’ to the signing of Olivier Ntcham. He wasn’t on our list.

Astonishing press conference from Marseille boss Andre Villas Boas today: Offering to resign. Says club signed Olivier Ntcham against his wishes. “I had nothing to do with this decision. I learnt about it in the press this morning. It's a player for whom I said no (to signing)" — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) February 2, 2021

“Even for (the exit of) Nemanja Radonjic, I was told at the last moment. I don’t want anything from the club, I don’t want their money.

“I just want to leave. If the answer is no… Well, we’ll keep going.

Breaking | André Villas Boas: "I haven't heard back from the board yet about my offer to resign." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 2, 2021

“I love the club and I love Marseille, but you can’t touch my professionalism.

“When I’m offered a guy who has nothing to do with the profile I’m looking for… No. I do not agree with the sporting policy.”

Villas-Boas, 43, had been Marseille coach since the summer of 2019.

In his first season, he oversaw Marseille finishing as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain and their qualification for the Champions League.

However, this season, the club are struggling and have only won once in their last nine games. Marseille are currently in ninth place in Ligue 1. The club’s poor form has prompted protests from Marseille supporters, many of whom stormed the club’s training ground last weekend. Marseille’s match with Rennes was subsequently postponed.

Villas-Boas has previously been manager of Porto, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Shanghai SIPG.

