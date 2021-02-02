 Close sidebar

Andre Villas-Boas offers to resign as Marseille manager after club signs Celtic player against his wishes

by Robert Redmond
Villas-Boas

“I just want to leave.”

Andre Villas-Boas has offered to resign as Marseille manager after the club signed a player against his wishes. On Monday, the Ligue 1 side agreed on a deal with Celtic for Olivier Ntcham.

The French midfielder, 24, will join Marseille on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy him on a permanent deal for €5m.

However, Ntcham’s arrival has not gone down well with Marseille manager Villas-Boas.

Villas-Boas

Villas-Boas offers to resign after Marseille sign Celtic player.

The former Chelsea and Porto coach has said that the transfer was completed without his blessing and that he rejected the chance to sign the player earlier in the January window.

Villas-Boas was so incensed by the transfer, he aired his grievances in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Villas-Boas: I did not want to sign Ntcham.

The Portuguese coach said he has “resigned” from his post. Later in the day, the club announced that he had been ‘suspended’ pending an investigation.

“I have resigned because I don’t agree with the sporting policy of the club,” Villas-Boas told reporters.

“I said ‘no’ to the signing of Olivier Ntcham. He wasn’t on our list.

“Even for (the exit of) Nemanja Radonjic, I was told at the last moment. I don’t want anything from the club, I don’t want their money.

“I just want to leave. If the answer is no… Well, we’ll keep going.

“I love the club and I love Marseille, but you can’t touch my professionalism.

“When I’m offered a guy who has nothing to do with the profile I’m looking for… No. I do not agree with the sporting policy.”

Villas-Boas

Villas-Boas at Marseille.

Villas-Boas, 43, had been Marseille coach since the summer of 2019.

In his first season, he oversaw Marseille finishing as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain and their qualification for the Champions League.

However, this season, the club are struggling and have only won once in their last nine games. Marseille are currently in ninth place in Ligue 1. The club’s poor form has prompted protests from Marseille supporters, many of whom stormed the club’s training ground last weekend. Marseille’s match with Rennes was subsequently postponed.

Villas-Boas has previously been manager of Porto, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Shanghai SIPG.

