“I cannot remain silent about this.”

Ander Herrera has criticised the plans for the European Super League, saying the breakaway competition contradicts the fundamental spirit of the sport.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is, so far, the highest-profile footballer currently playing for one of Europe’s top teams to speak out against the proposed league. PSG, Herrera’s current club, and Bayern Munich both rejected the chance to join the Super League.

European Super League.

On Sunday, 12 European football clubs announced plans for the formation of a new European Super League tournament.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all joined as founding members, with three more clubs set to join before the inaugural season.

The tournament could begin in August 2021.

🗣 "The clubs not involved want these six clubs to be kicked out of the Premier League." 🗣 "Several American owners don't understand why we have relegation."@SkyKaveh reveals quotes from an unnamed board member of one of the top 6 clubs pic.twitter.com/TtgfygPXmn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

The European Super League would consist of 20 top clubs – 15 ‘founder clubs’ and five ‘annual qualifiers’. The ‘founder clubs’ would not need to qualify for the tournament and would play in it each year.

The new tournament would be played mid-week, with the teams remaining in their domestic leagues. The proposal has been met with widespread criticism from fans and figures involved in football.

Ander Herrera speaks out.

Herrera is, so far, the highest-profile footballer currently playing for one of Europe’s top teams to voice his concern. The former Manchester United midfielder released a post on Twitter about the league which reads:

“I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest.

“If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end.

“I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rick stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet.”

Read More About: ander herrera, european super league, Paris Saint Germain, Premier League