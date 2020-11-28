The New Zealand team paid a touching tribute to the Argentine genius.

The All Blacks rugby team paid a poignant tribute to the late Diego Maradona on Saturday morning. The football genius passed away on Wednesday aged 60. Maradona suffered cardiac arrest in his native Argentina, a few weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

Over the past few days, tributes have been flooding in for the World Cup-winning captain. Maradona was the best player of his generation and considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

All Blacks pay tribute to Maradona.

The New Zealand rugby union team organised a touching tribute of their own ahead of their Tri-Nations match against Argentina in Newcastle.

Before the team performed their traditional pre-match Haka, All Blacks captain Sam Crane walked towards the halfway line and the Argentina team with a New Zealand jersey in his hand.

The All Blacks jersey had ‘Maradona 10’ printed on the back.

Crane laid the jersey down on the halfway line.

You can watch the touching moment here:

The All Blacks paid tribute to Diego Maradona before their match against Argentina 🇦🇷👏pic.twitter.com/b0DPOcvboR — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 28, 2020

And here:

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: All Blacks, diego maradona, new zealand