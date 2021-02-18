Share and Enjoy !

“Schmeichel still won’t talk to me because I said he wasn’t world-class!”

Alex Ferguson never lost his skill for a team talk, even four years after he retired. The former Manchester United manager delivered a brilliant and entertaining speech to his former players before Michael Carrick’s testimonial in June 2017.

The match featured Man United’s 2008 Champions League winning team, managed by Ferguson, take on an All-Star XI, which featured players such as John Terry, Robbie Keane and Clarence Seedorf and was managed by Harry Redknapp.

Alex Ferguson team talk before Michael Carrick’s testimonial.

Ahead of the game, Ferguson spoke to his players and praised them for their careers and their achievements. He also gently mocked his former players, starting with Peter Schmeichel, who wasn’t there on the day.

“I don’t talk about keepers! Schmeichel still won’t talk to me because I said he wasn’t world-class,” Ferguson said before moving on to Rio Ferdinand.

“You can’t play midfield,” he told Ferdinand, referring to Man United’s 4-3 loss to Blackburn Rovers in 2005 when the defender started the game in midfield. “I played him once there and (Robbie) Savage ran all over the bloody top of him!” Ferguson: Apart from a great team, you’ve turned out great guys. “Don’t lose it. Don’t bloody lose it,” Ferguson urges his players and jokes about his final game as Man United manager, a 5-5 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in May 2013. The Scot joked that it was Ferdinand’s fault for allowing Romelu Lukaku to score a hat-trick against him.

The former Man United manager then appeared to mock Wayne Rooney.

When calling out the team, Ferguson said, “And up front, Wazza, [making] all these runs into the channels!”

However, the former Man United manager praised his former players before they went onto the pitch.

“Apart from a great team, you’ve turned out great guys,” he said.

“You’ve done really well, all of you. Well done. And it’s not easy, being a footballer and then quitting.”

You can watch Ferguson’s team talk below.

