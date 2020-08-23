Alex Ferguson’s views on Irish history are fascinating

“Why did he not go? Think about it. I’m going to sign Eric Cantona and I send Mick Phelan to do the deal?”

In addition to being the most successful football manager of all-time, Alex Ferguson was a keen student of history, including the history of Ireland.

The former Manchester United manager was regularly spotted reading books about history on the club’s team bus ahead of away European games. And, in his second autobiography, he detailed the vast collection of books he has in his library at home.

Ferguson said he rarely read about sport and preferred to study famous political figures from the past. The Scot used it as a way to take his mind off the stresses and strains of managing one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

Ferguson’s thirst for knowledge

“I’m glad to say that the simple act of reading is a marvellous release from the hassles of work and life,” he said.

“If I were to take a guest into my library, they would see books on presidents, prime ministers, Nelson Mandela, Rockefeller, the art of oratory, Nixon and Kissinger, Brown, Blair, Mountbatten, Churchill, Clinton, South Africa and Scottish history. Gordon Brown’s book on the Scottish socialist politician James Maxton is in there. Then there would be all the volumes on Kennedy.

“Then I have my despots section. What interested me here were the extremes to which humanity will go. Young Stalin, Simon Sebag Montefiore; the dictators – Stalin and Hitler, and Lenin; World War II: Behind Closed Doors by Laurence Rees; Stalingrad and Berlin: The Downfall 1945 by Antony Beevor. On a lighter note, I can pull out Edmund Hillary and David Niven. Then it’s back to the dark side with crime: the Krays and the American Mafia.”

Alex Ferguson’s interest in the history of Ireland

One topic Ferguson didn’t mention in his autobiography, but he still had a keen interest in, was Irish history.

The Scot’s wife Cathy has Irish roots and Ferguson has been a regular visitor to the country over the years, citing Dublin as one of his favourite cities in his first autobiography.

The former Man United manager, now 78, has an in-depth knowledge of the Irish revolutionary period, between 1913 and 1923. He displayed his understanding of the topic during a fascinating 2010 interview with the late RTÉ journalist Colm Murray.

Ferguson spoke about Eamon de Valera’s controversial decision not to attend Treaty talks with the UK government in London in 1921, stating the former Taoiseach and Irish president was wrong to send Michael Collins instead. He likens it to sending his assistant to try sign Eric Cantona, the former Man United striker.

“Why did he not go? Think about it. I’m going to sign Eric Cantona and I send Mick Phelan to do the deal?”

Ferguson also claims that De Valera “knew he couldn’t win” and get the better of the UK government in any negotiations. The Irish team negotiated for Ireland remain part of the Commonwealth and become the Irish Free State, rather than the desired aim of becoming a Republic. Six counties in Ulster became Northern Ireland and there would be two parliaments on the island, one in Belfast and one in Dublin.

“I’m not sure he wanted a patsy but I’m certainly sure he knew he couldn’t win.”

The Sinn Fein party split down the middle between anti and pro-Treaty factions, with De Valera leading the anti-Treaty side and Collins the pro-Treaty. After failing to reach a compromise, a bitter civil war broke out, which ultimately claimed the life of Collins.

Ferguson strongly believes Collins was something of a fall-guy for De Valera.

“I’m not sure he wanted a patsy but I’m certainly sure he knew he couldn’t win. Having not been there gave him an authority when he came back to complain and get his power,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson on Collins

“If you remember, he signed his ‘death warrant’ that day when he signed the Treaty with partition,” he said about Collins, who he describes as a “romantic figure.”

Ferguson was particularly impressed with the “ruthless” network Collins built to fight the British army, before expressing his admiration for the film The Wind That Shakes The Barley, directed by Ken Loach.

You can listen to the section on Irish history from the 2010 interview below. Ferguson’s knowledge of the history of Ireland and fondness for the country is evident throughout.

Originally published on May 1, 2020.

