McCarthy Hints At Ireland Call-Up For Adam Idah Following FA Cup Hat-Trick

Mick McCarthy has hinted that he may call Adam Idah up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad following the striker’s stunning hat-trick on Saturday.

Idah netted three times in Norwich City’s 4-2 victory over Preston North End at Deepdale. The 18-year-old from Douglas in Cork scored from 40-yards with one of his efforts.

He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, earning the match-ball on just his third senior appearance for the Canaries.

Idah, who joined Norwich from College Corinthians in 2017, also caught the attention of the Ireland manager, who was working as a pundit for BT Sport’s coverage of Wolves’ tie against Manchester United.

McCarthy was asked if he would give the player a call-up to the senior squad for Ireland’s next game, a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia at the end of March.

“He might have just got himself one,” the Ireland coach said.

“He’s playing in a real competitive game. It’s not an under-21s or under-23s (game). It’s an FA Cup tie against a good Preston side.”

Following the match, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke said that the club may now be forced to rethink their plans to send Idah out on a loan move this month.

“Maybe I will send Teemu Pukki out on loan,” Farke joked about Norwich’s star striker.

“If he is scoring goals for us we won’t be loaning out our best players. It will be a bit difficult to keep him a secret now. That is for sure. He deserves to be in the spotlight a bit.

“We back young players as a club but there are no gifts. They only come to the pitch when they are ready.”

“Okay, we had a few injuries but Adam is prepared to deliver and he grabbed his chance with both hands. Not just his goals, but how he kept the ball and linked the play and worked for the team.”

Meanwhile, Idah said he was “delighted” to score a hat-trick.

“I have been working for the last six or seven months, I got my chance tonight and I took it.”

Idah made his Ireland under-21 debut last year and has scored four goals in 11 appearances for Stephen Kenny’s team.