The Euro 2020 format has come under criticism from some players and officials.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said he would not support a similar format in the future.

Host venues for the tournament included London, Glasgow, Baku, Rome and Bucharest to name a few with the Uefa boss outlining this meant too much travel.

He said: “I would not support it anymore. In a way, it is not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000km while others have to only travel 1,000km.

“It is not fair to fans, who had to be in Rome one day and in Baku over the next few, which is a four and a half hour flight. We had to travel a lot, into countries with different jurisdictions, different currencies, countries in the European Union (EU) and Non-EU, so it was not easy.

“It was a format that was decided before I came [into post] and I respect it. It is an interesting idea but it is hard to implement and I don’t think we will do it again.”

Dublin was also set to host three group stage games and a last 16 game. However, due to Government restrictions on number of attendees at games, Uefa later decided to move the games to Russia and England.

Switzerland drew short straw

Switzerland travelled the furtherest in the competition clocking up over 15,485km (9,622 miles), while Scotland clocked up the shortest at 1,108km. Both England and Italy played all their groups games in their home cities of London and Rome.

The Italians travelled to London for their last 16 game and semi final. They played their quarter final in Munich. Meanwhile, England played their last 16 game and semi final in Wembley with their only travel being to Rome for the quarter final against Ukraine. The final between Italy and England is in London on Sunday night.

Despite the Uefa head speaking out against the format, he told BBC Sport he this tournament was the most interesting. He also lent praise to the health officials for their management of the Covid-19 protocols.

The 53-year-old Slovenian said: “I have never seen a dramatic Euros like this one, with great matches and surprising results.”

