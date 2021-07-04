Premier League clubs could pick up a bargain or two.

Barcelona are looking to instigate a fire sale of some of their assets this summer. That’s according to AS, the Spanish Daily Newspaper.

According to the report in Sunday’s edition, the Catalan club are desperately trying bring some money in. Their desire for easy sales could open the door for top clubs around Europe.

Two clubs ahead of the pack are Leeds United and West Ham United. Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo are reporting Marcelo Bielsa’s side are close to signing left back Junior Firpo from the Catalans. A fee of €15m is the reported amount.

They also report the left back is due his medical in the coming days and hope to sign their new left back to a contract of four to five years.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are also thought to be in prime position to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez according to Centotrentuno.

West Ham could sign a new striker

Another Barcelona player rumoured to be playing his football in England next year is Martin Braithwaite. The Danish striker is of interest to West Ham United with David Moyes a fan.

The Danish striker has been on the radar of the East London club with Moyes looking for a new goalscorer.

Other players rumoured for the chop include French defender Samuel Umtiti and Bosnian playmaker Miralem Pjanic.

The key priority for Barcelona this summer is to reduce the wages of star man Lionel Messi. The Catalan club are keen to tie him to a new deal but with budgetary concerns on their mind, they need to part with high earners, two of whom are Pjanic and Umtiti.

