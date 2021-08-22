Manchester Utd legend Lee Sharpe has told his former team to sign Jamie Vardy

Man United have been busy already in the transfer market this summer. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton have signed but reports suggest they may not be done, with one former player urging them to sign Jamie Vardy.

Man Utd are thought to be in the market for a forward with interest intensifying in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe in recent weeks.

While the Red Devils do have Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood on their books, the former Man United legend has called on his former team to sign Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy.

Lee Sharpe believes the Foxes hitman would guarantee his former side goals.

Sharpe also believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are short up front.

“A goal scorer who can bang in 20/25 goals a season.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Sharpe said: “I definitely think they need another goal scorer, I would like them to bring in another striker, a no.9, a goal scorer who can bang in 20/25 goals a season. Obviously Cavani is world-class, we know he’s not going to play every game, every minute.

“The rumour mill is still floating around about Haaland potentially coming next year so that makes you think twice about bringing someone in this summer, but if United are short anywhere, it’s in the No.9 area. Someone like a Vardy, I don’t know if we will get Vardy, but I think he would be an ideal choice for a couple of seasons.”

Jamie Vardy, who has scored 148 times for Leicester, netted in the Foxes’ 1-0 win over Wolves at the King Power Stadium last weekend, signed a new contract with the club last summer that runs until the summer of 2023.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie vardy, Man Utd