Manchester City have made their interest in Harry Kane known

The Premier League champions have been told to focus their attention on Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their hopes of landing Harry Kane continue to fade.

It’s no secret that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a fan of Kane but with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy holding out for a large fee, a move seems unlikely.

With Spurs digging their heels in, Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has identified the Arsenal striker as a cheaper option, with the former Arsenal striker telling the Where’s Jeff? podcast that Aubameyang is a good a finisher as Kane.

He said: “They could go for someone like Aubameyang. It looks like something is going wrong at Arsenal at the moment, and we do know Aubameyang scores goals. He’s got pace, and he’s got movement,

“I prefer him on the left, but I could see something like that materialise. It gives Manchester City a cheaper option. He’s not as good as Kane, but he’s as good a finisher as Kane.”

Man City have been inconsistent in front of goal this season so far, struggling on the opening day against Spurs, losing 1-0, before defeating Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday.

Aubameyang to leave Arsenal?

The Gabon International missed Arsenal’s opening day defeat to Brentford after it was revealed he was suffering from a bout of Covid-19.

He is also a doubt for Arsenal’s game against Chelsea on Sunday.

The news of his absence comes as it’s reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking at a replacement for Aubameyang. However, considering he signed a three-year contract worth £250,000 a week, Arsenal might struggle to move him on.

The Arsenal captain struggled for form last year but the forward has been a big hit since joining Arsenal in 2018, picking up the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season, and leading the club to an FA Cup win in 2020.