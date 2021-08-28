‘The top teams don’t have any passengers and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.’

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has cast doubt over the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese international prepares to finalise his return to former club Manchester United.

‘Imagine putting him against Virgil van Dijk’

Souness also questioned whether he will be able to deal with the top defenders in the league.

The fiery Scot used Liverpool centre half Virgil van Dijk as an example.

“He’ll score goals, he will, because he’s got a brain and he’s been so athletic throughout his career,” the pundit said about Ronaldo.

“But in the bigger games against the better centre-halves… imagine putting him against Virgil van Dijk.”

Souness went on to explain how the game has changed where the top teams have 11 hard-working players.

“Every successful team has players where everyone is working to get the ball back,” he said on talkSPORT .

“The top teams don’t have any passengers and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.

Ronaldo was previously with Manchester United from 2003 until 2009 where he scored 118 goals in 292 games. He also won the Champions League with the Reds in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United

The Old Trafford side announced late on Friday afternoon that their former player was coming back to the club.

United said the deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical. They have agreed to pay Juventus €20m plus add-ons for their former player.

The confirmation of the deal followed a dramatic few hours, where it looked like the 36-year-old was set to join Manchester City.

However, media reports today reveal that former boss Alex Ferguson phoned his former player to convince to turn down City and re-join the Red Devils.

You can watch Souness speak about Ronaldo below.

