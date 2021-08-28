It was all too much for Ian Wright.

Mikel Arteta is now 4/9 to leave his position, with the Arsenal boss facing criticism after another poor performance left the Gunners facing three Premier League losses in a row. Manchester City beat the north London side 5-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus gave the champions a 3-0 lead at the break. To make matters worse, Arsenal’s disastrous performance was compounded by a red card for Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder was shown the line after a two-footed challenge was deemed dangerous by the referee.

Arsenal’s terrible start to the Premier League season.

Losses to newly-promoted Brentford and Champions League winners Chelsea have already left Arteta under pressure but defeat to Man City could be enough to seal his fate.

However, it was Man City boss Pep Guardiola who defended Arteta during the week, pleading with Arsenal to stick with his former assistant. Roy Keane also stuck up for the Arsenal boss.

Speaking prior to the game, Guardiola said: “They (Arsenal) trust a lot in Mikel (Arteta) because they spent money to reinforce the team.

“Why we don’t give more time to build teams, the people who want success immediately, anything is for granted, you need time. The opinion we have here, we know what it is.”

Ian Wright consoled by son on TV

Ian Wright summed up all Arsenal fans watching the game where at half time the striker was consoled by son, Shaun Wright-Phillips.

The pair were doing punditry with the latter having played for Manchester City from 1999-2005 and from 2008-2011.

While Wright is considered a legend with the north London side, having turned out for the Gunners from 1991-1998.

I am done! Shaun Wright Phillips gone to hug @IanWright0 on live tele 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vjFWDcXNDK — Acca Cracker (@Acca_Cracker) August 28, 2021

Big money spent

The Gunners spent £132m in the transfer window. However, with no notable improvements to the side Arteta has faced questions in recent weeks. £50 million signing Ben White was poor in his debut against Brentford, with the central defender missing the last two games through Covid-19.

As a result, Arsenal fans are increasingly beginning to question whether the rookie manager is the right man to bring success back to Arsenal.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, ian wright, Manchester City, mikel arteta, Premier League