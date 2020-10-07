Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant takes a cheap dig at the Liverpool manager

After 17 years working with Jurgen Klopp, his former assistant Zeljko Buvac left Anfield with no explanation beyond “personal reasons”.

Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant Zeljko Buvac claimed that he “did the job of manager” while working alongside the German coach.

After working with Klopp for 17 years throughout their careers, Buvac left Anfield in 2018 and at the time, he provided no explanation beyond ‘personal reasons’ for his departure.

Zeljko Buvac was dubbed ‘The Brain’ during his time as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant but when he left Liverpool, it was claimed that Buvac wasn’t happy with the growing influence of Pep Lijnders at the club, who has since been promoted to assistant manager.

In a conversation that was translated by The Athletic, Buvac said that he did not congratulate Klopp or the Liverpool players on winning the Premier League title.

“I didn’t. I was happy for Liverpool, for the fans, for the players. But I didn’t,” said the Bosnian-Serb coach.

When asked why he hasn’t returned to coaching, Buvac said: “It felt like I’ve been the manager for all those 17 years. I did the job of a manager, except speaking in public and giving interviews. Apart from that, I had all the functions and tried to influence my team as much as I could to help them succeed. But I didn’t need that kind of attention.”

Since leaving Anfield, Zeljko Buvac has taken up the job of sporting director at Dynamo Moscow. He previously worked with Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, Dortmund, and Liverpool.

Since Zeljko Buvac left the club, Jurgen Klopp has won the Champions League and Premier League at Liverpool as they’ve established themselves as one of the world’s best teams.

After the international break, Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby.

