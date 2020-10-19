Mark Lawrenson on Liverpool’s weakness that could be exploited after the Van Dijk injury

The former Liverpool defender has identified a problem that could become an issue after Van Dijk’s injury.

With Liverpool preparing for their opening Champions League match against Ajax, Jurgen Klopp has a selection issue to contend with as the champions of England prepare for life without Virgil van Dijk.

While no definitive time period has been given for the Dutchman’s recovery, it appears that the former Celtic and Southampton defender will miss the season after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury following Jordan Pickford’s very poor challenge in the Merseyside derby.

While it looks like the Everton ‘keeper won’t sustain retrospective punishment for the incident, life goes on for Liverpool and a defensive reshuffle is required.

Of course, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are more than capable deputies for van Dijk and Fabinho has also been deployed in the centre-back position by Klopp.

Speaking with Off The Ball, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson is slightly worried about the recent form of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold and feels that it could be an area that opponents exploit.

“I thought Matip was quite good at the weekend. He (Klopp) might have to go with Matip and Gomez. I think the problem with Joe Gomez – a little bit – is that Trent Alexander-Arnold obviously loves to get forward all the time. I think Gomez is still relatively inexperienced and when Trent goes forward, with Gomez, he gets pulled out of position a little bit but I’d go with him.

“Obviously, Gomez and van Dijk as a pairing were very good, but Gomez just hasn’t started the season well. Neither has Trent and they’re just that little bit of a weakness. I’d still go with it. Fabinho can go in and play there but long term, it’s like if you were a player that can play in different positions but you don’t necessarily like some of the positions – you have 3/4 games and it’s all good, then suddenly you think ‘I want to go back and play where I used to play.’ I’d be more inclined to go with Gomez and Matip as a pairing,” said Lawrenson.

With regards to van Dijk’s absence, the BBC pundit also questioned whether Fabinho has the aerial strength or ability to organise a back-four to become a dominant centre-back.

“The other thing that Van Dijk gives you is that physical and aerial presence which you have to have. Fabinho can’t give you that. Yes, Fabinho can play in there in terms of having the ball at his feet because he’s good and can read the play, but will he be able to organise people around him? Will he say to Gomez ‘come on, get in a bit tighter to me’ and ask Trent Alexander-Arnold to sit in?

“It’s a difficult one and then I’d think in January they would probably buy another central defender. Whether that’s too late in terms of getting results to try and win the league over the rest of the season, that remains to be seen,” said Lawrenson.

The Liverpool legend also identified another problem in terms of van Dijk’s recovery, the wait before the surgeons can operate on the Dutch defender.

“It’s a tough one, I think the problem for the club isn’t the replacement, it’s when they can get him the operation because normal swelling and the soreness has to go before he can go under the knife. I don’t know, you’re looking at it and I’d be surprised if he’s back by the end of the season. They say it takes 6-8 months, but then he has to get fit. It’s almost a write off for Liverpool which is a massive problem for them,” he said.

Liverpool take on Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday before the champions host Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday.

You can view Lawrenson’s comments in full below.