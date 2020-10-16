UEFA are considering cutting the number of host cities for Euro 2020 matches

Dublin could be getting more or less games. In terms of the staging of Euro 2020, Dublin is set to host four matches – three in the group stages and one in the last 16. However, these plans might change after UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that the organisation are entertaining the idea that the tournament will be held in fewer countries, due to the risks of COVID. The UEFA supremo is confident the postponed Euro 2020 tournament will go ahead next year despite a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases across Europe, however, the matches might not be played as they’re originally planed accross the 12 cities in 12 different countries.

“We are always concerned about the situation (but) we are absolutely sure that the Euros will be played. The plan is that we do the Euro exactly as it is. But I have to say that, instead of 12 countries, we could do a Euro instead in 11, in eight, in five or in one country,” Ceferin told the Spanish TV network Movistar+.

Ceferin also said that he liked the idea of finishing the Champions League with a week-long “final four” tournament and it was something to be considered for the next competition cycle, starting with the 2024-25 season. Last season’s competition finished with a “final eight” tournament taking place in Lisbon with matches from the quarter-final onwards played over two weeks in a single-game knockout format. This structure was initially intended as a one-off response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The system last year was an interesting system and the feedback from the clubs that participated was that they were very happy with it. A final eight is probably very hard to do calendar-wise, but for me … a final four, a week of football, might be a great event,” said Cerefin.

