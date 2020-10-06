The details of why Atletico Madrid are ‘furious’ with Arsenal over Thomas Partey deal

Thomas Partey is an Arsenal player but Atletico Madrid are seething.

Late last night, one of the summer’s most expected moves finally materialised when Arsenal completed a £45m deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old completed his transfer to the Emirates on deadline day after Arsenal activated his release clause.

However, The Athletic are reporting that Atletico are set to sever ties with Arsenal because they’re ‘furious’ with how the Gunners finalised the deal for the Ghanaian midfielder.

The release clause meant that Arsenal didn’t have to negotiate with Atletico, but the La Liga club claims the lack of notice given was disrespectful because it did not give them any hope of finding a replacement.

The Athletic states: “Atleti were furious at the lack of notice. A senior source described Arsenal’s approach as ‘incredible’, amid claims the relationship between the clubs is irreparable.”

In a statement to their official website, Atletico said that Arsenal activated Partey’s clause with just 32 minutes left before the deadline closed.

The statement reads: “LaLiga has communicated to Atlético de Madrid this Monday at 11:28 pm that representatives of Arsenal have appeared at the headquarters of the football organization in order to exercise the termination clause of the footballer Thomas Partey.

“In this way, the player has unilaterally terminated the employment contract that bound him to our club until June 30, 2023.”

The Ghanaian is expected to more than quadruple his wages by signing for Arsenal, pocketing £250,000-a-week.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira is making the move in the other direction and he’ll be playing for Simeone’s men on loan for the season, Atleti have an option to buy too.

Torreira joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from Sampdoria for a fee of around £27m. Since then he’s made 89 appearances in red and white, scoring 4 goals, and picking up one red card

Speaking about Partey’s signature, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted to finally land his man.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years,” said Arteta.

He adds: “We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

