The two new episodes are released on Thursday, September 17.

After ending their 16-year stint in the wilderness, Leeds United are back in the Premier League and the Amazon cameras will be returning to Elland Road to capture the events as they unfold with two new episodes of Take Us Home: Leeds United.

While the eyes of every football fan are currently on the action that’s taking place on the pitch, documentaries like Amazon’s All or Nothing series have really captured the attention of those that love the beautiful game and they’ve announced two new episodes of Take Us Home: Leeds United.

Granted, it’s the Jose Mourinho show that’s the hottest documentary in town as All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur continues to dish out some intriguing stuff, but the hugely-popular Leeds United documentary Take Us Home is returning to Amazon Prime this week for a limited second series.

Two 45-minute episodes will land on the streaming service on Thursday, September 17.

Last year, the online streaming giant released the six-episode documentary series about Leeds and their first season under Marcelo Bielsa

To call it eventful is a massive understatement as the series chronicled Bielsa’s arrival in West Yorkshire, the infamous spygate, Daniel James’s transfer collapse, that controversial Aston Villa goal and, ultimately, the playoff defeat to Derby County.

Now that Leeds are back in the big time and scaring the life out of the league champions, now feels like the perfect time to reexamine how they got there.

In terms of the synopsis, it states: “After falling agonisingly short last season, Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United are back for another crack at promotion in Season 2 of Take Us Home: Leeds United.”

Take a look at what’s in store when Season 2 of Take Us Home: Leeds United is released this Thursday.

Clip via Amazon Prime Video Sport

