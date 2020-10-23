Solskjaer criticises ex-Man Utd players who have slated Mason Greenwood’s professionalism

“Some ex-Man Utd players are talking about him and they don’t really know anything they’re talking about.” Strong words about Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at former United players who have criticised Mason Greenwood’s conduct and professionalism.

In his most recent press conference, the Norwegian said that “some ex-Man Utd players are talking about him and they don’t really know anything they’re talking about.”

Solskjaer also dismissed suggestions he had to warn Greenwood about ‘breaches of discipline’ and his timekeeping after it was claimed the 19-year-old had turned up late for training sessions.

Greenwood was sent home from England duty last month, along with team-mate Phil Foden, for breaking Covid-19 protocols.

The striker enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as he established himself as a regular starter under Solskjaer.

However, he has encountered disciplinary issues already this term having been dropped from the England squad with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden after the pair broke Covid-19 protocols prior to playing Iceland.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was one of the many people who criticised the collective behaviour of some England players over the last few weeks – Foden, Greenwood, Maguire, Sancho, Abraham and Chilwell – but in his most recent press conference, Solskjaer said he has no issue with Mason Greenwood’s attitude and professionalism.

“I’m not concerned at all with Mason making a target of himself. He’s come in and played fantastic – he played his first league game against Tottenham last season – and was brilliant. He’s kicked on. Yes, he made a mistake this summer with England. Suddenly, the whole English press goes after him and that’s something we’ve got to look after.

“He’s a fantastic boy to work. I have to disappoint you, he’s never ever late for training. He’s never a problem when he’s in the training ground. He’s always on time and I’ve seen the stories – actually, some ex-Man Utd players are talking about him and they don’t really know anything they’re talking about. I don’t know where these stories have come from and I’ve got to say he’s a good family behind him, a good background, and he’s a good trainer. I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional.

Mason Greenwood’s immediate concern will be on United’s match against Chelsea at Old Trafford tomorrow.

You can view Solskjaer’s comments below.

