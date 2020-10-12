Shane Duffy on the COVID chaos in Ireland’s squad before the Wales game

“No-one knows what’s happening.”

With injuries and COVID-related withdrawals decimating Ireland’s squad for the game against Wales, there were 12 players missing from the original squad that Stephen Kenny selected for this international window.

Prior to the match against Wales, Kenny’s plans were thrown into turmoil after an Ireland player tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, four other players that were deemed to be close contacts of this player were also ruled out.

Granted, there was one very proud factoid to emerge from this chaos because each player in Ireland’s starting XI against Wales was born on the island of Ireland, the first time that’s happened in 45 years.

However, the harsh reality is that Kenny could only call on seven players to fill his substitutes bench, two of which were goalkeepers.

Since then, Adam Idah, Jason Knight, Ronan Curtis, Dara O’Shea, and Ryan Manning have been called into the squad for Wednesday’s game in Helsinki, but in such an uncertain time for players, Shane Duffy has elaborated on the chaotic morning before Ireland’s match against Wales.

The Celtic defender captained Ireland in the 0-0 draw against the Welsh and speaking with RTÉ, he said that “it’s hard because no-one knows what’s happening.”

“It’s been an experience I’d say. I don’t know what to say about it really, there’s something new every day so it’s just about adapting and trying to do our best.

“No-one knows what’s happening and it’s just getting thrown on us every day – something different – so we’ve just got to keep adapting. This is probably the year we’re in. We’ve got good medical staff here, we’ve got the best so we’ve got to trust them. It’s all over the world, we can’t do nothing about it,” said Duffy.

The Derryman scored the first goal of the Stephen Kenny era away to Bulgaria and with the game in Finland bound to be crucial in terms of seedings for the World Cup draw, Duffy says the squad have to be professional and alert.

“We’ve just got to be careful, do all the right things and obviously try to social distance. I know it’s quiet difficult and people are getting ruled out with their close contacts, it’s very unfortunate. It’s hard because no-one knows what’s happening. There’s nothing even wrong with the players but they’re getting ruled out so it’s quiet frustrating, but they’re the rules and we’ve got to adapt,” he said.

Ireland face Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday, kick-off is at 1700. Here’s hoping that COVID doesn’t have the same impact on the game in Helsinki as it did over the last week.

