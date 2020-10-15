Shamrock Rovers confirm that Aaron Greene and Jack Byrne have tested positive for COVID

A blow for The Hoops as they enter a very busy period.

SSE Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hoops are entering a busy spell with a game on Friday against Derry City followed by another fixture against Finn Harps on Monday.

In a statement, Shamrock Rovers F.C. said “one player from the first-team squad (Aaron Greene) has returned a positive COVID-19 test result following a test on Monday. Several other players within the squad will follow a period of isolation as close contacts to the positive tested player.”

The Hoops have also confirmed that Ireland international Jack Byrne tested positive during his time with the Ireland squad on Sunday and he’s now self-isolating at home.

The matter is with the competitions department at the FAI and they’re reviewing the remaining fixtures.

Rovers could win the league title at home to Derry on Friday, provided Stephen Bradley’s side beat The Candystripes and Bohemians drop points away to Dundalk on the same day.

Read More About: Football, Shamrock Rovers